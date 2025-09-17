Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector among 3 Held in Bribe Case in Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught red-handed a Tahsildar Vankayala Suresh Kumar, Revenue Inspector Maloth Bhaskar Rao and outsourcing data entry operator Shivaji Rathod at Thallada mandal in Khammam district, when they demanded and accepted an amount of Rs.10,000 as bribe from the complainant.

The bribe was demanded for showing official favour for processing and registering the land purchased by the complainant on his name. Rathod accepted the bribe amount from the complainant on behalf of all the accused officers.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered from the possession of Rathod. The arrested persons preformed their duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the ACB said in a statement. The details of complainant are withheld for security reasons.