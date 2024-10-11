Tahsildar in police custody

Suryapet:An additional district judge, here, on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of Anumula tahsildar Jayashree and computer operator Jagadish in a cause of fraud using the Dharani portal and sent them to a day’s custody of the Huzurnagar police.

The scam took place in 2019. Jayashree allegedly fraudulently issued pattadar passbooks to the relatives of the computer operator for 36.23 acres in Survey No.s 1,041, 604, 602, 439 and 606 in Burugadda of Huzurnagar mandal in November 2019. The operator entered the details into the Dharani portal.



Since then, the two were sharing the Rythu Bandhu assistance, totalling `14,63,004, related to fraudulently issued pattadar passbooks. Police arrested the duo on Wednesday.



In a similar scam, Nidmanoor Police filed a case against tahsildars Deshya Naik, Nagarjuna Reddy and A.R. Nagaraju in May for making fraudulent entries in the Dharani portal. In the remand report of another six accused in the case, the police mentioned that the three tahsildars were absconding.