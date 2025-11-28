Tahsildar, Car Driver in ACB Net in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Veeraganti Mahendar, a Tahsildar and Joint Sub-Registrar of Pedda Vangara Mandal of Mahabubabad district, along with his private car driver Thuppani Goutham in a bribe case.

The ACB first caught Mahendar red-handed when he demanded a bribe of Rs.15,000 from the complainant and accompanying witness and accepted it through his car driver Goutham at tahsil office in Peddavangara for doing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to process the registration work of succession of ancestral agricultural land in favor of the complainant's husband from her father-in-law. The tainted bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 was recovered from the possession of Goutham.

The ACB officials said Goutham assisted Mahendar and abetted the offence. They produced the two accused before the special court for ACB cases in Warangal after which the court remanded them to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.