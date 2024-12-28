Tahsildar and Deputy Surveyor Caught in ACB Bribery Traps

Karimnagar: Endrala Mallesham, the Naib Tahsildar of Shankarapatnam Mandal in Karimnagar district, was caught red-handed by ACB officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹6,000. The bribe was sought to forward a file related to the Nala conversion of agricultural land. ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy stated that Mallesham would be presented before the ACB special court.

In another operation, ACB officials trapped Merugu Rathnam, a Deputy Surveyor in Dammannapet Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Rathnam was caught accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a complainant for conducting a land survey of the complainant’s sister’s property and submitting an official survey report.



