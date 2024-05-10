Tables will turn in Medak LS seat, says Neelam Madhu

Hyderabad: Neelam Madhu Mudiraj, Congress candidate from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, said it was the Congress, which uplifted grassroot level leaders, including sarpanches and he was fortunate to get a ticket to contest from Medak, which was earlier represented by stalwarts like Indira Gandhi.



Popular leader Mogaligundla Baga Reddy, who started his political journey as a sarpanch, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Medak. “I too started my political journey as a sarpanch and the Congress has encouraged grassroot level politicians like me by offering the ticket to contest from a prestigious constituency like Medak,” he said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Excerpts:

Q. How do you feel about contesting from Medak, which once elected Indira Gandhi and M. Baga Reddy?

The credit must go to the Congress, which has been uplifting grassroot level leaders like me. I served as a sarpanch but the Congress high command and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given me the Lok Sabha ticket. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity.

Q. For two decades, the Medak Lok Sabha constituency has been a BRS stronghold. What is your poll strategy to win this seat?

Tables will turn, like in other Assembly segments in the constituency. We are the ruling party in the state. The people of Gajwel and Siddipet, especially the ones hailing from backward classes and Dalits, are with the Congress.

Q. Granite mafia and Pharma pollution are major issues in Sangareddy and Patancheru. How do you plan to address these issues?

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already initiated action. Some establishments have been sealed. As soon as I am elected, I will take up these issues and resolve them.

Q. Several senior Congress leaders were denied a ticket to contest from Medak. How are their supporters working with you?



The Congress cadre is the most obedient. They all are supporting me with all sincerity and commitment at their command.