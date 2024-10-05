 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 8:09 PM GMT
T20 Match at Uppal: Rachakonda Police Review Security
Ahead of the T20 cricket match at the Uppal stadium on October 12, Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu held a review meeting with senior officials and representatives from the fire and civic departments including those from the Hyderabad Cricket Association to oversee arrangements.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the T20 cricket match at the Uppal stadium on October 12, Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu held a review meeting with senior officials and representatives from the fire and civic departments including those from the Hyderabad Cricket Association to oversee arrangements.

“No matter the challenges, arrangements will be put in place to prevent any inconvenience to the audience," Sudheer Babu said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
