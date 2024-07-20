T-SAT Channels Shift to GSAT-16 for Enhanced Education

Hyderabad:The state government's T-SAT Network, which telecasts educational programmes, has migrated to a new satellite, GSAT-8. Starting July 19, the telecasts have been migrated to Ku band on the GSAT-16, T-SAT CEO Venugopal Reddy said in a media statement.

The T-SAT channels Vidya and Nipuna will operate on 6 MHz KU bandwidth, to better facilitate educational lessons to the students of Telangana, Venugopal Reddy said. This makes T-SAT the first tele-educational channel in India to have migrated to GSAT 16 through NSIL.

In this regard, the agreement was reached by T-SAT chief executive officer Venugopal Reddy and A. Arunachalam of NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation in Bengaluru on Friday.

The CEO thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu for their support towards reaching the agreement. IT department deputy secretary Bhavesh Mishra, NSIL chief manager Nilanjan Routh participated in the MoU signing event.