T-Safe Is a ‘Revolutionary Step’ for Women’s Safety: DGP

Hyderabad:Director-General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy on Monday said that the state’s Travel Safe (T-Safe) system, aimed at the safety of women, especially working women, was a revolutionary step.

While the existing facilities for women's safety work only for emergency response, T-Safe starts monitoring from the beginning of the journey. In this way, it works in a 'preventive' manner instead of just a 'reactive' manner, he said. One of the key features of T-Safe is that it does not require a smartphone.



He was making a presentation, 'T-Safe — Safe Travel for Women’ at the recent DGPs' conference held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and explained its uniqueness.



In the context of the National Family Health Survey 2022, Telangana has the highest percentage of working women in India, the DGP said, and added that the T-Safe app was launched in 2024 with the aim of making women's travel safe.



It has an automated ride tracking feature and could detect 42 types of deviations such as delay in estimated time to reach the route, failure to answer the verification call, taking too long to travel, and pressing the wrong passcode.



When this feature is triggered, nearby vans or police patrol motorcycles will immediately reach the victim's location, he said. The DGP informed that the facility has received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from women and more than 350 awareness programmes have already been conducted in this regard.