T-Hubs at Warangal, Nalgonda: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad:IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Saturday announced plans to set up incubation centres in Warangal and Nalgonda on the lines of Hyderabad’s successful T-Hub, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in these districts.

The announcement was made during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Kakatiya University Pharm Alumni Association at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The Minister said the State Government would soon sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Kakatiya University and Mahatma Gandhi University to facilitate the initiative.



Calling it part of Telangana’s vision to become an “Innovation Hub” and a “Pharmacy of Purpose,” Sridhar Babu underlined the need to blend science with humanism. “When science is infused with empathy, every innovation becomes a force for social good,” he said.

Citing Telangana’s rapid rise in the life sciences sector, he noted that the State had attracted over `54,000 crore in new investments within 18 months, including from global companies such as Eli Lilly. This growth, he said, reflects investor confidence in Telangana’s progressive policies and is creating new job opportunities for youth.

Emphasising the importance of compassion in healthcare, Sridhar Babu urged Non-Resident Indian professionals to act as “knowledge investors” to support India’s development. “Machines may diagnose faster than doctors, but no technology can replace the compassion of the human heart,” he said.



Addressing young innovators, he remarked that history remembers not the number of patents one holds but the number of lives improved through one’s innovations. The event was attended by minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Kakatiya University Vice Chancellor Prof. K. Pratap Reddy and alumni including Dr B. Prabha Shankar and Prof. Bhaskar R. Jasti.