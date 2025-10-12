T-Hub Turns Retro For Gen Z Auto Fest

HYDERABAD: A 1951 Morris Oxford gleamed beside a Dodge Kingsway from the film OG, its chrome edges catching the light as more than 2,000 students from over 100 colleges stopped for photographs. For a moment, the hall at T-Hub resembled a film set from another era. Actor Sai Durgha Tej inaugurated Fast & Curious – The Gen Z Auto Expo 2025, organised by Student Tribe, which brought together young automobile enthusiasts and the stories behind the cars they grew up watching.

Student Tribe founder and CEO Sri Charan Lakkaraju said the expo provided students with a rare opportunity to explore career paths in the automotive industry. “It’s encouraging to see young minds interact directly with experts, understand industry trends and identify where their skills can contribute,” he said.

The event combined learning and engagement with displays of vintage, classic, and high-performance vehicles. Automotive expert Xenex Amar described the exhibition as “innovation, energy and creativity on display,” adding that the inclusion of iconic film cars highlighted how the automobile industry connects deeply with cinema.

Among the highlights were the Morris Oxford (1951), Buick (1945), Desoto (1946), and the Dodge Kingsway (1955) featured in OG. Vintage cars seen in Kaantha and India’s fastest car, the Audi R8, also drew crowds. Workshops and interactive sessions introduced students to automotive history, design and engineering.

The event created a platform for students, creators, and automobile enthusiasts to share ideas and explore how a passion for cars can evolve into a profession. Student Tribe, which connects more than eight lakh students across 500 colleges in India, continues to build spaces for learning and collaboration through events, workshops, and partnerships with industry professionals.