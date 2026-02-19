T-Hub Partners with Hauts-de-France to Deepen Indo-French Startup Growth Corridor

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup incubator T-Hub on Thursday announced its strategic partnership with the Hauts-de-France region, establishing a structured implementation framework to strengthen startup-led economic cooperation between India and France.

As part of the partnership, both parties will facilitate reciprocal market entry through structured immersion programmes and market access and registration support in new geographies, while enabling cross-border investment through investor introductions, syndication pathways, and co-investment opportunities across both ecosystems, a release from T-Hub said.

The collaboration includes co-designed acceleration and market readiness programmes to support product localisation, business model refinement and international scale-up, alongside corporate–startup platforms featuring cross-border challenges, pilot projects, and Proof-of-Concept (PoC) opportunities. Founder exchanges - through demo days, pitch showcases, bootcamps, and mentor exchanges - along with joint communications efforts, will further strengthen integration and the global positioning of the India–Hauts-de-France startup corridor, the release said. The long-term objective of the partnership is to establish strategic pathways and facilitate the entry of over 10 French startups into the Indian market, and 10 Indian startups into the French market, it said. A cornerstone of the partnership is the establishment of the Indo-French Startup Consortium, envisioned as a structured bilateral platform linking incubators, academia, investors, and corporates across both countries, it added. T-Hub CEO Kavikrut said: "This partnership builds on the shared strengths of the Indian and French startup ecosystems. By facilitating access to new markets, capital, and industry networks, it will strengthen the startup ecosystems in India and France alike, supporting founders who are building with a global vision and driving long-term economic impact." Francois DECOSTER, Vice-President in charge of international affairs, Hauts-de-France regional council, said: "We have great expectations for this partnership between the Hauts-de-France region and T-Hub. It positions us within a globally connected startup corridor, enabling our entrepreneurs to engage with international markets, capital, and industry networks." The Hauts-de-France region is the region between the North of Paris and Calais, Dunkirk and Belgium, the release added.





