 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

T-Hub CEO Resigns After Three-Year Tenure

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2024 6:15 PM GMT
T-Hub CEO Resigns After Three-Year Tenure
x
T-Hub CEO Srinivas Mahankali Rao quit his position on Tuesday, marking the completion of his three-year tenure.(Image credit:X)

Hyderabad:T-Hub CEO Srinivas Mahankali Rao quit his position on Tuesday, marking the completion of his three-year tenure. Rao had taken charge as chief executive officer in October 2021 under the BRS regime.

In his farewell message, Rao reflected on the achievements of T-Hub during his tenure. “T-Hub has reached unprecedented heights and accomplished numerous significant milestones in the last three years. Recovering from the pandemic and supporting our start-ups with programme, access to markets, capital, and mentors has led to T-Hub garnering accolades such as the best incubator in India and the best technology business incubator,” Rao stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Srinivas Mahankali Rao BRS T-Hub 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick