T-Hub CEO Resigns After Three-Year Tenure

Hyderabad:T-Hub CEO Srinivas Mahankali Rao quit his position on Tuesday, marking the completion of his three-year tenure. Rao had taken charge as chief executive officer in October 2021 under the BRS regime.

In his farewell message, Rao reflected on the achievements of T-Hub during his tenure. “T-Hub has reached unprecedented heights and accomplished numerous significant milestones in the last three years. Recovering from the pandemic and supporting our start-ups with programme, access to markets, capital, and mentors has led to T-Hub garnering accolades such as the best incubator in India and the best technology business incubator,” Rao stated.

