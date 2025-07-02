Systemic Failures And Malpractices Behind Frequent Pharma Plant Explosions In Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Hyderabad, a globally recognised pharmaceutical hub, has witnessed a disturbing pattern of frequent explosions in its pharma manufacturing units. An in-depth investigation, based on insider accounts from industry professionals, reveals that these catastrophic incidents stem from a complex web of systemic failures, outdated infrastructure, and unethical corporate practices.

Many pharmaceutical plants in the city and its outskirts have been operational for over three to four decades, relying heavily on obsolete machinery well past its intended lifespan. This aging equipment lacks modern safety features such as interlocks, sensors, and emergency shutdown systems, leaving them vulnerable to mechanical failures and pressure surges that can trigger explosions.



Ajay Kumar, a former plant head with 35 years of experience across multiple Hyderabad pharma units, highlighted that most accidents occur during shift changes, particularly in the early morning hours. He explained that proper handover protocols, such as stabilising chemical reactions at least half an hour before shift end, are often neglected, increasing the risk of uncontrolled reactions. The recent blast at Sigachi Industries, he noted, happened shortly after a new shift took over, underscoring this critical vulnerability.

To maximise profits, many companies employ untrained staff, who operate complex and hazardous processes. These workers frequently fail to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), mishandling volatile chemicals and increasing the risk of leaks, spills, and accidental reactions, Ajay Kumar said.

Moreover, safety-critical devices like temperature and pressure alarms, which could alert operators to impending dangers, are often not installed at key monitoring points, including the shift incharge’s desk. This deliberate neglect is a cost-cutting measure that dangerously compromises plant safety.

Insiders reveal a troubling collusion between pharma companies and regulatory inspectors. To bypass costly equipment upgrades, companies obtain fake certifications from authorised agencies. Factory and boiler inspectors often overlook violations, allowing outdated and cracked equipment to remain in operation.

A particularly alarming malpractice involves the use of Teflon plugs to conceal cracks inside glass-lined reactors. During inspections, companies run chemical reactions inside these reactors to mask the presence of these plugs, preventing inspectors from detecting the compromised integrity of the vessels.

Despite mandatory regulations requiring detailed maintenance logs to track equipment lifespan and condition, many companies fail to maintain these records properly. Regulatory bodies are either lax or complicit in failing to enforce these standards rigorously.

A production head from an undisclosed pharma company pointed out that improper handling and storage of flammable chemicals like methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) are common causes of explosions. The Sigachi Industries blast was reportedly linked to mishandling MCC, a highly reactive substance.

The Spray dryers, as seen in the Sigachi Industries blast, can reach extremely high temperatures (700–800°C). If airflow systems are blocked or not cleaned, heat and pressure can build up rapidly, causing explosions, he said.

He also added that most chemical reactors, especially those used for producing bulk drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients being manufactured in Hyderabad, are susceptible to violent reactions if not carefully controlled. The leaks or improper mixing can trigger blasts, he said.



The pharma professionals have stated that most of the frequent blasts in Hyderabad’s pharma sector are primarily due to a combination of aging infrastructure, unskilled manpower, poor maintenance, regulatory failures, and unsafe handling of hazardous materials.. These factors, especially when combined, significantly increase the risk of catastrophic industrial accidents, they said.