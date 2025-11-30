System Failures Create More Hidmas and Ravis, Says CPI Leader Narayana

CPI leader Narayana made strong remarks on Sunday, stating that killing one “Hidma” would only lead to the rise of a thousand more, pointing to deep-rooted systemic failures. He said that even a well-informed person like Immdai Ravi turned to the wrong path because of flaws in the system.

Narayana admitted that he too had watched movies for free on “iBomma,” saying he merely checked how people were accessing films without paying hundreds of rupees. He argued that unless the loopholes in the system are fixed, individuals like Ravi will continue to emerge.

The CPI leader added that one person may work for good while another may do harm, and that punishing individuals alone will not solve the problem. “If one Ravi is killed or jailed, a hundred more will come,” he said. He stressed that hanging ‘iBomma Ravi’ would not bring any benefit to society, whereas taking strong action against the film mafia would.

Criticising the high ticket prices and the crores spent around the industry, Narayana questioned whether the government was supporting exploitation of common people. He reiterated that the system itself created people like iBomma Ravi, and even the police acknowledged that more such individuals would appear unless systemic issues are corrected.

He concluded that as long as these conditions persist, more “Hidmas” and “Ravis” will continue to emerge.