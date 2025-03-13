Syneriq Global opens its AI-First GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Syneriq Global has opened its AI-First Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, which IT minister D. Sridhar Babu termed it as a crucial step towards making the city a leader in AI-driven innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is taking deep roots in every industry and aspect of life. Hyderabad has the talent, and we must transition from just coding to developing and exporting AI products globally. It should become a Global Value Centre,” he said at the event. The `50-crore investment will fuel Syneriq’s expansion, with plans to double its workforce to 1,500 and reach $150 million in revenue.

The 40,000-square-foot facility houses an AI hub focused on product engineering, research, and incubation for AI-driven startups. Syneriq’s founder, Sudhakar Pennam, described the new centre as an ecosystem for developing advanced AI solutions.

“This GCC will serve as an innovation nerve centre where AI solutions are developed to drive business transformation and real-world impact,” he said. The company showcased its AI-powered platforms, including Zyrix, KiTAP, and DQ Gateway, developed at its Hyderabad innovation lab.

Telangana has seen a rise in Global Capability Centres across industries, a trend the state government is actively supporting.

Sridhar Babu noted that Hyderabad is already home to over 300 GCCs, employing more than two lakh employees. “The challenge now is not just skill development but upskilling and reskilling our workforce. We want Hyderabad to be recognised globally as an AI talent hub,” the minister said, as he outlined his plans for an AI university and a research and development centre as part of a 200-acre AI-focused city.

Madan Mohan Rao, an MLA from Nizamabad, described Hyderabad’s growing reputation in AI and deep-tech industries as a sign of the city’s future economic strength. “GCCs like this are setting the stage for Hyderabad to surpass other major tech cities. The state is actively securing investment and building the infrastructure needed for the next phase of AI-driven growth,” he said.

Syneriq operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, and India, with its Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam centres playing a key role in research and product development. The company’s group firm, Kairos Technologies, received the AI Game Changer Award from Nasscom in 2024.