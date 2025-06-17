Swift Response By Dial-112 Averts Major Fire At First Lancer Apartment In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A potentially devastating fire accident was averted in an apartment at Garden Tower near First Lancer here on Monday, thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Hyderabad.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated due to an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit. The situation was especially critical as the apartment was located in close proximity to a school and a petrol pump, raising the risk of a larger catastrophe.

At 10.17 am, a distress call was received through the Dial-112 emergency number. The system, which integrates major emergency services including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women’s Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077), immediately triggered a multi-agency response.

Upon receiving the alert, the TGiCCC team promptly coordinated with the Masab Tank Police Station and the Fire Services department. Emergency response units were swiftly dispatched to the location. The local police and fire services reached the scene within minutes, took control of the situation, and managed to extinguish the fire before it could escalate further.

No casualties were reported, and the residents of the building were safely evacuated, TGiCCC Director VB Kamalasan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The professional and prompt action taken by all emergency services exemplifies the critical role played by Dial-112 in responding to crises. The effectiveness of this integrated response system was once again demonstrated, ensuring public safety and preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

The Telangana police commend the bravery and efficiency of the responding teams and urge citizens to make use of Dial-112 services without hesitation during any emergency. A timely call to Dial-112 can save lives and property.