Swift Police Action Saves Missing Student In Malkajgiri

Hyderabad:A 17-year-old Intermediate student from Wanaparthy was rescued by Malkajgiri police on Monday afternoon after he went missing following the announcement of his supplementary exam results.

The student, who had been living with his cousins in Malkajgiri for his education, was visibly upset after checking his results. Concerned, his cousin attempted to reach him multiple times but found his phone switched off. Sensing the urgency, the cousin immediately contacted the police via Dial 100 and shared all relevant details with the Malkajgiri police.

Malkajgiri sub-inspector Sunil Kumar said the phone’s last known location was near Lalaguda, but tracking efforts were hindered as the device was switched off. The police, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, launched a swift search operation.

Within 15 minutes, the student was located near a railway track and brought to safety. He was later counselled in the presence of his cousins and handed over to his family. Police commended the cousin’s timely action and the coordination between local police and RPF, which helped avert a potential tragedy. Authorities advised students not to let academic setbacks cause distress and urged families to be observant and supportive.