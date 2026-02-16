Swift Police Action Leads to 1 Kg Gold Recovery

Hyderabad:Swift action by the Panjagutta crime team led to the arrest of a suspect and recovery of 1 kilogram of stolen gold within 24 hours of the theft.

According to police, the complainant Sebastian reported on Sunday that 1 kg of gold biscuits had gone missing from the Joyalukkas showroom at Panjagutta. “We formed three special teams and took up the case on priority,” said ACP Muralikrishna.Under the directions of Khairatabad DCP K. Shilpavalli, the team led by station house officer M. Ramakrishna and detective inspector S. Nagaraju examined footage from 90 CCTV cameras. By early Monday, they arrested the accused, Karampudi Gopala Krishna, and recovered the gold.



Investigations revealed that Krishna, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had joined the showroom as a salesman two months ago. On February 14, he allegedly concealed the gold biscuits in his nylon socks when the counter was unattended and fled. He was arrested from his Panjagutta residence and confessed to the crime. Police said he is a first-time offender.



A case of theft has been registered under Section 303 of the BNS Act, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Senior officials appreciated the swift detection and recovery, reaffirming the police’s commitment to public safety.



Asked how the showroom’s security staff, who generally frisk employees leaving the promises, had been avoided, ACB Muralikrishna said the accused after committing the theft went to the employees’ room on the terrace, changed his shirt and used the staff lift to reach the basement from where he escaped. “He did not use the main door as security officials in a routine process frisk every employee,” the ACP Muralikrishna said.

