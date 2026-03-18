Swift Police Action Exposes Hawala Dacoity

HYDERABAD: Swift action by Kukatpally police and CCS Balanagar led to the detection of a sensational ₹1 crore hawala money dacoity case, with the culprits arrested within 24 hours.

Police said the breakthrough came after one of the gang members abandoned his vehicle at the crime scene. Ownership details helped trace the accused, who were apprehended while attempting to flee to Lucknow at the Shamshabad airport, around 3 pm on Tuesday.

“Our special team acted promptly on information, rushed to the airport, arrested two dacoits while they were trying to flee, and detained them at Kukatpally police station for further investigation,” said Kukatpally DCP Ritu Raj.

The alleged prime conspirator, Md Khusrouddin, along with Md Azeemuddin, was proceeding from Bahadurpura towards Kukatpally on Monday night when Azeemuddin collected ₹1 crore hawala money packed in a cotton box. Khusrouddin’s associates — Md Omer Shareef, Md Ghouse Saddam, Abdul Hameed, and others including absconding accused Chotu, Salman, Ghouse, Zeeshan and Jammu — followed them on motorcycles, waiting for his signal.

At Pillar 836, the gang executed their plan by throwing chilli powder into the victims’ eyes and fled with the cash. During the offence, Saddam was also affected by the chilli powder and fell onto the road.

Investigations revealed Khusrouddin worked at a firm in Bahadurpura, where he and Azeemuddin regularly collected liquid cash using a ₹10 note as a token. The amounts were delivered to one Shaik Ibrahim at different locations. Khusrouddin later realised the transactions were illegal and conspired to steal the money.

A patrolling constable noticed the incident and alerted Kukatpally police, who registered a case. Details of the abandoned two-wheeler allegedly linked the crime to Saddam’s family. Further enquiry showed Saddam, Omer Shareef and Hameed were planning to fly to Lucknow. Acting swiftly, police apprehended them at RGIA with incriminating evidence.

Police recovered ₹77.39 lakh, flight tickets worth ₹39,195, the two-wheeler, and five mobile phones. The other accused remain absconding. Cyberabad police commissioner commended Kukatpally and CCS Balanagar teams for cracking the case within 24 hours and said efforts are on to trace other hawala operators to break the chain.