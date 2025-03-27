Sweet oranges identified as One District One Product for Nalgonda: MoFPI

Hyderabad: Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) on Thursday informed that sweet oranges have been identified as the One District One Product (ODOP) for Nalgonda district in Telangana based on the recommendations of Telangana government.

Sweet orange was chosen as the ODOP for Nalgonda by the State government due to its suitability for cultivation, high productivity and predominance of crop in the region.

This was stated by the Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan while replying to a question raised by the Congress MP Kunduru Raghuveer in Lok Sabha.

According to Paswan, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has been extending financial assistance to undertake demand driven Research and Development (R&D) work for the benefit food processing industry in terms of product and process development, efficient technologies, improved packaging, value addition etc. with commercial value along with standardization of various factors.

However, MoFPI has not received R&D proposal neither from Telangana government nor from any of the Research Institutions including Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru and Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (now renamed as NIFTEM), Thanjavur for supporting development of technology for reducing bitterness causing compounds to make sweet orange juice commercially viable.

In order to change the ODOP for Nalgonda, the State government has to submit a proposal to MoFPI. However, no such proposal has been received from the Telangana government.

The organizations such as Central and State PSUs, Joint Ventures, Farmer Producers Organization (FPOs), NGOs, Cooperatives, SHG’s, Private Limited Companies and Individuals proprietorship firms etc. including individual farmers are eligible for availing financial support or incentive under the PMFME scheme subject to compliance of the terms and conditions prescribed in the scheme guidelines.