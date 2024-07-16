Swatantrata Urges Telangana Govt for 24x7 Business Ops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a crucial step to stimulate economic activities in Hyderabad, Raghavendra Askani, Social activist and Director of Swatantrata Center, has written an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary requesting for immediate implementation of 24x7 operational permissions for shops and commercial establishments in Hyderabad without further delay and emphasizes the establishment of robust and peaceful systems.

Raghavendra Askani said, "24x7 business operations would significantly boost economic activities, create numerous job opportunities, and help the state of Telangana compete on a global scale. We believe that implementing 24/7 operations in Hyderabad could achieve an additional 2 per cent growth, amounting to $1.50 billion (122.22 billion INR), with the city's GDP potentially increasing by $1.50 billion in the following year."

The key suggestions mentioned in the letter include a simplified licensing system, labor department amendments, an annual fee structure, enhanced police-public dynamics, protection for female staff, the establishment of a nightlife implementation committee, 24x7 public transport, and infrastructure improvements to support the city's readiness for 24x7 operations.

Highlighting the need to adopt the 24x7 operations model and maintain competitive stakes, these measures would not only foster economic growth but also improve the quality of life for city residents. The Telangana government and the Chief Minister are expected to take immediate action to promote the progress and welfare of Telangana.