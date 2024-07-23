Swasthya Nagaram, a model for TB Free Municipalities launched in Medchal-Malkajgiri District

Hyderabad: A model for TB free municipalities - Project Swasthya Nagarm, was launched in the city on Tuesday by ICMR National Institute of Nutrition. This is a collaborative initiative of State TB Cell, Municipal Corporations of Peerzadiguda, Boduppal and Pocharam in Medchal Malkajgiri district, Central TB Division partnering with WHO India, The Union, Wadhwani AI and USAID India under the stewardship of local urban bodies of Medchal Malkajgiri district and NTEP Telangana.



This model for TB free municipalities is an innovative approach to demonstrate ending TB in an urban setting where social determinants have huge impact on increasing the TB burden with an approach of surveillance, prevention, complete cascade of quality TB care with engagement of multi stakeholders. It will be implemented in urban settings of Peerzadiguda, Boduppa and Pocharam Municipal Corporation over a period of three years envisaging one third decline in TB incidence, bring down to TB related mortality and catastrophic costs being incurred by the patient.

RV Karnan, Commissioner, Health and FW and MD-NHM launched the ‘Swasthya Nagaram’ project (virtually) with unveiling of the project brief. “This model will help in building ownership among urban local bodies towards the TB free initiatives and create an open channel of communication on the quality and availability of TB services in urban settings”, said Mr. Karnan in his keynote address.

“Internal migration and mobility and growing slum dwellings contribute to the spread of Tuberculosis. Interventions through this model in urban settings will certainly help in restricting TB disease's spread beyond city limits”, said Dr. Rajendra P Joshi, Deputy Director General TB, Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in his inaugural address. He also added that Central TB Division will extend its all support for making this project as a model and further replication in other urban settings, beyond Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, TSVN Thrilleshwar Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Peerzadiguda, Medchal district, said that as a part of this initiative, the municipal corporation will extend their full support in making this program successful and be an active partner in working towards TB elimination.

Dr. Jyoti Jaju, Director, Programme, from The Union said that the innovative programme signifies a significant step towards combating TB and promoting community well-being as it would provide free medical care to the patients along with counselling for the family members.

Active TB screening using a digital app and diagnosis using X-Ray along with upfront molecular tests will be the primary focus of the model to ensure early diagnosis and prevention. The project will also address the vulnerability of TB due to migration and urban behavioural changes towards health seeking behaviour and demand driven services.

The activities also include vulnerability mapping, engaging all care providers, childhood TB detection, complete treatment of all forms of TB, differentiated TB Care, airborne infection control, training and capacity building of all key staff and stakeholders, multi-sectoral coordination, engaging industries/corporates with workplace interventions, social support linkages to TB affected families and epidemiological and operation research.