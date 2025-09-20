Swarn Naravaripalli Project Bags Skoch Golden Award In First Year

NELLORE: The Swarn Naravaripalli Project has earned national recognition by winning the prestigious Skoch Golden Award in its very first year of implementation. The award was presented at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, where District Collector Dr Venkateswar S received it along with APSPDCL SE Surendra Naidu on Saturday.

Launched under the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the project aims at integrated development in Chandragiri mandal, covering Rangampeta, Kandulavaripalli, and Chinna Ramapuram gram panchayats.

As part of the initiative, solar panels were installed free of cost in 1,600 households within just 45 days, at a total cost of ₹20.68 crore. The funding included ₹10.19 crore from the Central Government under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and ₹10.49 crore from the State Government.

The installed solar capacity of 3,396 kW is generating 4.89 million units of electricity annually, valued at ₹3.79 crore, and is estimated to reduce 1.92 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions—a significant environmental milestone.

District collector Dr Venkateswar S expressed happiness over the recognition and credited the achievement to the teamwork of officials and the support of the State and Central Governments. On this occasion, Chandragiri MLA Pullavarthi Nani, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, and Swarn Naravaripalli Special Officer Smt Sushila Devi congratulated the team.