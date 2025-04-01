Swarg Vatika Embraces Eco-Friendly Cremation Facilities

Hyderabad: Swarg Vatika Trust, in collaboration with the state government, has introduced eco-friendly facilities at the cremation ground at RTC Colony, Trimulgherry. The site was formerly a garbage dump and drainage lake. Several new green initiatives were inaugurated on Tuesday.

Covid warrior Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee, inaugurated a medical centre, while Secunderabad Cantonment MLA N. Sriganesh dedicated rooftop solar plants and the new LPG-based crematorium. Cantonment Board CEO Madhukar Naik unveiled a manufacturing facility to make dung cakes.

Swarg Vatika founder trustee and president Surender Pal Singh said the government had allocated three acres for Swarg Vatika. “Nearly Rs.5 crore has been invested, all through donations. We also have a healthy reserve corpus of Rs.92 lakh, untouched for the past 12 years,” he said.

The medical centre offers diagnostic, dental, physiotherapy and ENT services, along with generic medicines, at 30 per cent lower rates. The rooftop solar power plants ensure that the crematorium operates entirely on green energy, reinforcing its sustainability goals.

The Gow Cast manufacturing facility promotes eco-friendly cremation by using dung cakes, reducing wood consumption by 25 per cent. The LPG-based crematorium provides an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional funeral practices, minimising air pollution.

Additionally, a dedicated online platform launched on Tuesday offers real-time updates, digital memorials and seamless access to funeral services. The trust has deployed two new air-conditioned hearse vans along with body freezer boxes. Secure lockers have been installed for storing ashes before immersion.

The cremation ground also features modern infrastructure, including an air-conditioned waiting hall, a cast-iron steel structure for natural pyres and mortuary storage for up to four bodies, addressing the need for extended preservation.

The trust provides free cremation for unclaimed bodies and a 50 per cent discount for below poverty line (BPL) families.