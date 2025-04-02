SW pupils to get trained for UPSC

From the 2025–26 academic year, students entering Class VIII at Gurukul schools will be selected through a merit-based entrance test for a course designed to prepare them for India’s most competitive exams. This development follows months of deliberation involving parents, teachers and subject matter experts who had long been advocating for early exposure to structured exam training. The CoE colleges at Gowlidoddi and Karimnagar have consistently produced high performers in entrance tests.





Dr Varshini has led the proposal, which has already been approved by the government. The rollout is ambitious in scope and intensive by design. Regular assessments will punctuate the academic calendar and students will undergo weekend testing, supported by structured counselling sessions. Unlike generic tuitions or crash courses, this initiative is built on a curriculum that integrates long-term planning with daily learning. Each student will be trained by faculty members with experience working with aspirants targeting national-level competitive exams. A micro-scheduling system will dictate lesson plans, assessments and strategy sessions to keep learning consistent across the academic year.





Gurukul schools have often acted as academic sanctuaries for children from Dalit and other marginalised communities. This new model builds layers of comprehension, analytical thinking, and familiarity with question patterns over years of training rather than months. There is also a logistical element to this move. Most students who currently access top coaching programmes in India come from families that can afford intensive, expensive training.





By starting early and eliminating the need for private tuition, Gurukul institutions are narrowing a gap that has persisted for decades. Students will continue their regular schooling alongside this new training module. Dr Varshini has described the new programme as a long-overdue response to the aspirations of students who have talent but only have limited access.