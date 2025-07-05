SUV Slips Into Canal In Jangaon As Google Map Directs Driver To Under Construction Bridge

Hyderabad: The Google map misled five persons travelling in an SUV electric vehicle to a bridge under construction where the vehicle slipped into a canal at Gangupahad village in Jagaon on Saturday leaving them in a panic situation, according to police.

Of the five, four persons escaped with minor injuries. The five persons travelling in the car driven by Shravan belong to Maharashtra. The incident occurred when Shravan was on the way to Tirupati from Husnabad.

The Inspector said that Shravan switched on the Google map to reach Tirupati. As he was driving, the map indicated him to proceed to the old road where a bridge is being constructed abutting Peddavagu canal as the previous bridge was in dilapidated condition.

As the construction was in progress, the diversion road was provided for motorists. As it was pitch dark, Shravan failed to notice the diversion route and proceeded towards the under construction bridge where three pillars were already laid and slipped into the canal. With the help of villagers, the police rushed to the spot and brought them to the safe place.

Jangaon Inspector T Damodar Reddy said Shravan claimed that he was driving the car to reach Tirupati using Google map. The Jangaon and Husnabad road is used to reach Tirupati from Tirumulagiri highway to connect Vijayawada highway at Suryapet.

From Suryapet, the motorists use Vijayawada highway to reach Tirupati via Nellore. Shravan might have been travelling in the same route but failed to notice the under construction building resulting in the accident as the Google map indicated him the old road instead of diversion route, the police said.