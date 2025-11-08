SUV Catches Fire on NH 65 Hitting Road Divider, Passengers Safe

Nalgonda: An SUV caught fire after hitting a road divider on National Highway 65 at Gundrampally in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district in the early hours of Saturday. The vehicle overturned after the collision and soon caught fire. Fortunately, all eight occupants managed to exit safely before the flames engulfed the SUV. Traffic movement on the highway was disrupted as the vehicle lay across the road.

Upon receiving information, firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, though the SUV was completely gutted by then. The police later used a crane to move the vehicle to the roadside and cleared the traffic, restoring normal flow on NH 65.

Police suspect that overspeeding and negligent driving led to the vehicle hitting the divider, while the fire is believed to have started due to a spark in the engine.