Suspension of Local Bodies Election Challenged

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G. M. Mohiuddin took on file a writ plea challenging the suspension of the local body election process. The panel was hearing the writ plea filed by Renka Surendar, advocate from Mancherial district. The petitioner sought a direction stating to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the action of the State Election Commission (SEC) in issuing a notification dated October 9 suspending the local body election process. The petitioner contended that the notification was arbitrary and contrary to the common interim order of the High Court dated October 9, which directed conversion of excess reserved seats into open category seats and proceeding with the elections by issuing a revised schedule within a time-bound manner. The petitioner sought a direction to the SEC to forthwith comply with the court order and resume the election process by issuing a revised schedule. Senior counsel for the State Election Commission and the state sought two weeks to obtain instructions. The panel directed that the matter be listed on November 3.

Accused in assault get bail

The Telangana High Court granted conditional bail to 18 persons accused in a group assault incident reported from Karankote in Vikarabad district during the Ganesh immersion programme. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Boddu Vijay Kumar and others. The accused allegedly attacked the complainant and others following a quarrel during the celebrations. The complaint stated that on September 9, one of the accused, harbouring previous enmity, provoked the complainant to come outside, where around 40 people had gathered. This led to a confrontation in which the complainant and others were allegedly beaten and sustained injuries. According to the complainant, they attempted to kill the de-facto complainant and other persons. The petitioners argued that the incident was a quarrel between two groups and that the complainant himself had been named in a counter case registered earlier for related offences. It was pointed out that the petitioners were in custody since September 11, and that most of the investigation, including examination of witnesses, was already completed. Taking into account the stage of investigation, the nature of allegations, and the period of incarceration, the judge granted conditional bail to the petitioners.

Case for sale of PDS rice quashed

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court quashed criminal proceedings against three persons accused in a case alleging illegal procurement and resale of public distribution system (PDS) rice. Motam Guruvaiah and two others, who were facing trial before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nandimydaram, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Essential Commodities Act, moved the court to quash the criminal case filed against them. The accused were alleged to have purchased PDS rice from beneficiaries at lower prices with the intention of reselling it at higher rates for profit. Counsel for the petitioners argued that no complaint was lodged by any beneficiary and that even if the allegations were accepted at face value they did not constitute any offence under law. Justice Sridevi observed that there was no evidence of deception or inducement of beneficiaries, nor any proof of dishonest misappropriation of rice. The judge held that continuation of the proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law and accordingly quashed the case.