Suspected Suicide Over Alleged Affair

Hyderabad: Kandadi Narsimha, 40, a plumber by profession, died reportedly by suicide at his house in Medipally, Green Pharma City police limits said on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and their two children. The alleged suicide was linked to his wife’s reported extramarital relationship.

According to police, Narsimha’s wife was in a relationship with an unmarried mason from the same village, who frequently visited their house. Villagers had earlier caught the duo and handed them over to the police, following which they were counselled. Their relationship continued despite this, prompting Narsimha’s relatives to warn Madhu about four months ago. Madhu left the village but returned recently during the panchayat elections and had been staying there since.

Police said Narsimha was disturbed over the issue. On Friday, a neighbour who came to greet him noticed the door open and found him lying unresponsive inside the house. Police were called in and Narsimha was declared dead. Police booked a case based a complaint by his mother and began investigations.

8 Doha-bound passengers find tickets fake

Hyderabad: Eight persons from Srikakulam district discovered they had been cheated when they arrived at Shamshabad airport to travel to Doha and found their tickets were invalid. The group was spotted at the check-in area after airline staff informed them that their travel details were not available in the system.

According to RGIA outpost inspector Kanakaiah Sampathi, the passengers appeared confused after being told their bookings were not recognised. They informed police that they had bought tickets through a private agent and approached the airline counter for clarification when unable to complete the check-in process.

Upon verification, airline officials confirmed that the bookings were not reflected in their records. The matter was documented by airline staff, following which security personnel escorted the passengers out of the terminal and directed them to the airport outpost police station for assistance.

At the outpost, the passengers stated that they had been cheated by the agent who collected money from them while promising confirmed international tickets. The victims decided to lodge formal complaints at their respective local police stations in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri commissionerate cybercrime police said they had detected two cyber fraud cases and arrested three accused during the week from January 11. DCP S.V. Naga Lakshmi stated that the arrests were made in connection with investment and part-time job fraud cases, with the accused operating or facilitating mule bank accounts.

In one case, police arrested Mahbub Pasha of Karimnagar for allowing suspected fraudsters to use his current account with a bank. The account was used to receive ₹16 lakh transferred by a victim as part of a fake investment scheme promoted through a Facebook advertisement by a fraudster posing as a finance company. Pasha received commission for permitting the use of his account, police said.

In another case, police arrested Beerelli Vinay Kumar and Kathula Prashanth, both from Nalgonda, for their involvement in a part-time job fraud operated through a Telegram group. The victim was induced to make multiple transactions amounting to ₹47.65 lakh on the promise of online commissions. The bank accounts used in the fraud were found to be linked to cases in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra as well.

The commissionerate said police had separately facilitated the return of ₹16,28,616 to cyber fraud victims through court orders during the week. Authorities urged the public to avoid unknown calls, social media advertisements, and illegal renting or selling of bank accounts, and to report cyber fraud immediately by calling the 1930 helpline.

Fire Breaks Out in Krishnanagar Flat Due to Washing Machine Glitch

Hyderabad: A fire broke out allegedly due to a short circuit in a washing machine at a residence in Krishnanagar on Saturday. No one was injured, Madhuranagar station house officer H Prabhakar said. Police said the incident occurred at about 7.30 am at the second-floor residence of Sambashiva Reddy, associated with a TV channel website. Police said the washing machine gave an abnormal noise and caught fire.

Jubilee Hills Pub Owner Booked After Illegal Parking Blocks CM’s Convoy

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against the owner of a pub for allegedly obstructing the Chief Minister’s convoy and other commuters by allowing illegal roadside parking, which led to a major traffic jam on Road No. 45.

According to the police several vehicles belonging to patrons of the Patty Pigeon Pub were parked on the road when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s convoy was returning home on the opposite carriageway. Police stopped traffic for the CM’s convoy, causing a traffic jam that police attributed to the illegally parked vehicles.

Jubilee Hills police later cleared the traffic. According to the police, the pub lacked adequate parking facilities and that over 100 vehicles are allegedly parked illegally on the roadside every day from the evening till around 3 am.

Based on these findings, a case for obstructing traffic has been booked against pub owner Ketan Agarwal, a police officer said.

Cyberabad police launch 'Clean & Green' drive

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissionerate personnel carried out cleanliness and greenery drives on Saturday. Police staff cleaned station premises and surrounding areas. Vehicles parked in police stations, including those related to court cases, old vehicles, and abandoned vehicles, were identified, segregated, and shifted to designated areas.

Officials focused on improving record management, ensuring files and documents were properly organised and maintained for efficient functioning. The initiative aimed at decluttering police stations and creating a more accessible and citizen-friendly atmosphere.

In addition to cleaning activities, police personnel planted saplings within police station premises, emphasising environmental responsibility and sustainability. Surrounding areas of the stations were also cleaned to maintain overall hygiene.

The Cyberabad police stated that such initiatives reflect their commitment towards public safety, cleanliness, and maintaining professional standards within police establishments, while encouraging staff participation through voluntary action.

Women swap fake gold at jewellery store

Hyderabad: Two young women allegedly duped a jewellery store in Jubilee Hills by swapping fake gold for genuine ornaments after purported valuation, before fleeing with valuables, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Friday at a jewellery store on Road No. 36. The women approached shop manager M. Shivakumar, claiming they wanted to exchange 7.5 tolas of gold for jewellery.

Shivakumar directed them to a diamond and gold inspection centre in Jubilee Hills, where their jewellery was certified as genuine. Upon submitting the certificate, the jeweller sold them new ornaments of equal weight and charged an additional ₹35,000 towards the price difference.

When the shop owner later re-examined the ornaments, he found them to be fake. CCTV footage revealed that the women had replaced the evaluated ornaments with fake gold they had brought with them. The jewellers subsequently approached the police.

Police analysis of the footage showed the accused arriving and leaving in the same autorickshaw. The driver has been identified through the vehicle’s registration details, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the women. A special team has been formed for the purpose, police said.

Sajjanar warns against social media 'lucky draws'

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday cautioned the public against social media influencers enticing people with so-called “lucky draws” promising cars, bikes, plots and DJ equipment.

He said that following the ban on betting app promotions, some influencers had reinvented themselves by running lucky draw schemes on social media platforms to lure users. Sajjanar warned that such schemes were designed to prey on people and often amounted to financial fraud.

He stated that stringent action would be taken if such instances were found, with cases registered under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978. “Whether the offender is a celebrity or a social media star, no one will be spared,” he said.