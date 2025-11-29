 Top
Suryapet SI Takes VRS To Contest For Sarpanch Post

29 Nov 2025 6:59 PM IST

Venkateshwarlu, who was working in the Special Branch of the Suryapet police, opted for voluntary retirement to serve the people of his village in a different role: Reports

Sub-inspector Puli Venkateshwarlu, who took voluntary retirement to contest the gram panchayat elections in Suryapet district — DC Image

NALGONDA: A police sub-inspector, Puli Venkateshwarlu, has taken voluntary retirement to contest the gram panchayat elections in his native village, Gudibanda of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district.

Venkateshwarlu, who was working in the Special Branch of the Suryapet police, opted for voluntary retirement to serve the people of his village in a different role. He joined the police department as a constable and served for nearly four decades.

He was promoted to sub-inspector only four months ago. Though he had three years of service left, his request for voluntary retirement was approved by senior officials. He retired from service on Friday. Venkateshwarlu said he would contest for the sarpanch post of Gudibanda village, adding that he wanted to dedicate the rest of his life to serving his native community and believed the sarpanch role would help him fulfil that goal.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
