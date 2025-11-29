Suryapet SI Takes VRS To Contest For Sarpanch Post

NALGONDA: A police sub-inspector, Puli Venkateshwarlu, has taken voluntary retirement to contest the gram panchayat elections in his native village, Gudibanda of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district.

Venkateshwarlu, who was working in the Special Branch of the Suryapet police, opted for voluntary retirement to serve the people of his village in a different role. He joined the police department as a constable and served for nearly four decades.

He was promoted to sub-inspector only four months ago. Though he had three years of service left, his request for voluntary retirement was approved by senior officials. He retired from service on Friday. Venkateshwarlu said he would contest for the sarpanch post of Gudibanda village, adding that he wanted to dedicate the rest of his life to serving his native community and believed the sarpanch role would help him fulfil that goal.