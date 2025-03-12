Suryapet Police File Case Against SM Influencer Sunny Yadav for Promoting Betting Apps

Suryapet: Police have registered a case against YouTuber Bayya Sandeep, also known as Sunny Yadav, for allegedly promoting online betting apps through his social media accounts. The case was filed based on a complaint from a police constable, who discovered a video on Yadav's Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels encouraging his followers to invest in betting apps with promises of quick and easy profits.

According to the complaint, Yadav's promotion of betting apps has led to financial losses and has been blamed for inspiring youth to engage in risky online betting activities. He was booked under multiple sections, including 111(2), 318(4), 46, r/w 61(2) BNS, 3, 4 TSGA, 66-C, and 66-D of the IT Act (2000-2008). The police have called for an investigation into Yadav's involvement in misleading his audience and causing harm to vulnerable individuals, especially the youth, by promoting potentially dangerous online activities.



