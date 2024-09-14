 Top
Suryapet: Police arrest 4 thieves; 19 tractor trolleys recovered

14 Sep 2024 3:09 PM GMT
Suryapet: Police arrest 4 thieves; 19 tractor trolleys recovered
SP Sunpreet Singh said the police took the four accused into custody when they were travelling on a tractor. During the inquiry, the four confessed to thefts at Munagala, Penphad, Miryalaguda Rural, Nagaram, Maddirala, Gurrampode, Nuthankal, Mothe, Garidepally, Shaligowraram and Suryapet Rural police stations limits. — Representational Image/Internet

Suryapet: The CCS and Maddirala police in a joint operation on Saturday arrested four persons for theft and recovered 19 tractor trolleys from their possession. The accused were identified as Sampangi Mahesh, Orsu Venkanna, Sampangi Satyam and Alakuntla Mahesh.

SP Sunpreet Singh said the police took the four accused into custody when they were travelling on a tractor. During the inquiry, the four confessed to thefts at Munagala, Penphad, Miryalaguda Rural, Nagaram, Maddirala, Gurrampode, Nuthankal, Mothe, Garidepally, Shaligowraram and Suryapet Rural police stations limits.

The gang targeted tractor trolleys parked on the roadside and agricultural fields by farmers. They would make money by selling the stolen tractor trolleys.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
