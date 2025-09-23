Suryapet Mutton Shop Owner Plans 15-Kg Goat For Dasara Lucky Draw

NALGONDA: In a bid to promote his business, a mutton shop owner in Suryapet has come up with an innovative Dasara lucky draw scheme.

K. Nagaraju, owner of Jhani Mutton and Chicken Center near Krishna Theatre in Suryapet town, announced that the draw would be limited to 100 participants, with each ticket priced at ₹150. The first prize is a 15-kg goat, while the second prize is a full bottle of liquour.

Nagaraju clarified that the initiative was purely to gain publicity for his shop and boost sales, and not aimed at making money. The draw will be held a day before the Dasara festival, and prizes will be distributed to the winners.