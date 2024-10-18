Surya Dhanavath Appointed as New VC of TMV

Hyderabad:Prof. Surya Dhanavath took charge as Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (TMV) on Thursday. Prof. Dhanavath is a senior professor in the Telugu department at Osmania University. She has made significant contributions to Telugu literature with her numerous publications and research projects under her name in her 24-year career.

Prof. Dhanavath, succeeds Dr T. Vujjuata from the department of chemistry, has held various administrative positions, including the director of the Centre for Women Studies and chairperson of the Internal Complaints Committee at Osmania University. Her leadership in empowering women and promoting gender equality has been widely acknowledged.

