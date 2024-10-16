Survey of all Government Lands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The revenue department’s additional collector E. Venkatachari directed surveyors to inspect the government land in Hyderabad district at the field-level and submit reports by October 31. He was participating in a review meeting organised with the surveyors of all mandals of Hyderabad.

He stated that work should not be pending in any mandal, and suggested that applications should be reviewed from time to time and survey duties should be carried out. Assistant director of survey and land records V. Sriram, deputy inspectors Rajesham, Butchaiah Mahender Reddy, surveyors and others participated in the meeting.