Survey Finds Spike In Complaints On AI

Hyderabad:A recent survey by LocalCircles, a citizen engagement platform, revealed that a growing number of Air India passengers are reporting issues, particularly related to aircraft maintenance and service quality.

According to the survey, 79 per cent of respondents who flew with Air India in the past year experienced problems with aircraft condition or upkeep—a sharp rise from 55 per cent in 2024.

The survey had responses from over 15,900 fliers from across 307 districts in India. Key concerns included baggage handling (48 per cent), faulty in-flight entertainment (36 per cent), customer service (31 per cent), food quality (31 per cent) and staff behaviour (31 per cent).



There was a slight improvement in punctuality, with complaints falling from 69 per cent in 2024 to 48 per cent. Issues regarding staff attitude and timely updates also saw a marginal decline. However, aircraft maintenance remained the top worry, despite repeated warnings and penalties from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



Frequent flyers from Hyderabad shared first-hand accounts with the airline. “I recently travelled by Air India and faced a next-level delay,” said 70-year-old Annapurna Kodukula. “There was also loud turbulence mid-air. At our age, we seek comfort, but that’s missing now.”



K. Nirupama, another regular flyer, noted, “Air India tickets are often cheaper, but the lower fare now seems to mean poor service. Food quality has dropped drastically.” Sindhu Reddy, who flew from Sri Lanka, said, “Aircraft maintenance was average compared to other airlines. The staff were okay, the food was just edible, but baggage delays continue to be a problem. Overall, it was an average experience with scope for improvement,” she said.



Ali Akbar, who flew recently, called his experience “disappointing from ticket counter to cabin crew.” He added, “Staff at Delhi check-in were careless, in-flight hospitality was poor and food below average. Passengers aren’t being valued.”



Several passengers also voiced their frustrations on social media. One traveller, N.A. Nafees posted on X that Flight IX2979 from Varanasi to Hyderabad on June 14 “slammed down like a crash” and was very unstable. The traveller also wrote, "This wasn't just a 'bad experience', it was a blatant disregard for passenger safety."

Another user, Sathweek, tweeted that a Delhi–Hyderabad flight scheduled at 12.30 pm did not take off even by 1.30 pm, despite boarding. A third passenger, flying in from Frankfurt, reported a delay of over three hours and shared that the airline gave only standard responses.

While Air India has not yet responded to the latest survey findings, the growing volume of complaints—both in surveys and online—underscores the urgent need for service and safety improvements.