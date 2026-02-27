 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Surrendered Maoist Leaders Devuji, Others Call on Revanth

Telangana
27 Feb 2026 5:54 PM IST

Those present at the meeting included government advisors K Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, and SIB IG Sumathi, an official release said.

Surrendered Maoist Leaders Devuji, Others Call on Revanth
x
Surrendered Maoists at Telangana Secretariat
Hyderabad: Surrendered Maoist leaders Thippiri Tirupati, alias Devuji, Malla Raji Reddy, and four others met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the State Secretariat here on Friday, official sources said.
Those present at the meeting included government advisors K Keshava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivdhar Reddy, ADG (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar, and SIB IG Sumathi, an official release said.
Pulluri Prasad Rao (@Chandranna), Pothula Kalpana (@Sujatha), Bade Chokka Rao (@Damodar), and Noone Narsimha Reddy (@Ganganna) are the other four leaders who called on the CM.
Devuji and three others surrendered before Telangana police on February 24.
Telangana secretariat maoists 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X