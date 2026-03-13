Surrendered Maoist Leader Urges Adivasis to Fight for Implementation of Laws

Adilabad:Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, a member of the Maoists’ Central Committee who recently surrendered before the Telangana police, on Friday urged Adivasis to fight for the effective implementation of laws meant to protect their rights.

Chandranna attended an Adivasi meeting at Komaram Bheem Colony in Mavala in Adilabad district and addressed the gathering.

He said Adivasis had secured several legal protections in the Indian Constitution through decades of struggle and sacrifice. However, he alleged that provisions such as the Fifth and Sixth Schedules, the PESA Act, 1/70 Regulation and the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (ROFR) were not being implemented properly.

Chandranna called upon Adivasis to continue their struggle to ensure proper implementation of these laws and to secure land pattas for lands they have been cultivating for many years.

He said Adivasi rights had been safeguarded through continuous struggles from the time of Ramji Gond to Komaram Bheem and later during movements such as the Indravelli agitation.

“Komaram Bheem has become a symbol of the fight for rights. Not only Adivasis but the entire society recognises him as a legendary leader who fought for justice,” Chandranna said.

Earlier, Chandranna garlanded the statue of Komaram Bheem and paid tributes. Adivasi leaders Godam Ganesh, social activist Ajay and others also addressed the gathering.

Police sources said Chandranna’s wife, Kursenga Mothubai alias Radhakka, had earlier been arrested and later released from jail. She is currently living in Adilabad town.