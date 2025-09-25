Surprise Checks Put F-1 Visa Holders on Edge

Hyderabad: Hundreds of international students in the United States under F-1 visa programmes recently faced surprise visits from federal officials. Officers from the Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) Directorate carried out inspections in several parts of the country to verify the legal status of F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extensions.

During the visits, FDNS officers asked students to present a range of documents for verification, including school transcripts, bank statements, job offers and applications and pay stubs, if any. For STEM OPT students, officials also asked for Form I-983, a training plan signed by the student and employer.

Officials are cross-checking the documents with SEVIS records, employer details and I-983 training plans submitted. Authorities said the checks are intended to identify problems such as fake jobs, employers not following training plans, or students working in roles unrelated to their degree.

After graduation, F-1 students can apply for OPT, which grants one year of work authorisation in a field related to their degree. Those with degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics may extend this period by 24 months through STEM OPT, provided their employer is registered with the federal E-Verify system.

If FDNS discovers violations, the consequences can be serious. Students may receive requests for additional evidence and their cases can be reported to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Their SEVIS record may be terminated, ending their legal status in the country, and their Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) could also be revoked. In extreme cases involving fraud, students could face deportation.

Despite the seriousness of these inspections, consultancy officials urged students to remain calm. Dinesh Makkula, a consultancy manager, said, “FDNS officials will cross-verify all the documents to ensure the OPT process is going legally. Students who are in genuine employment and keep their records updated have little to fear.”

“Students should maintain copies of all job-related documents, report job changes promptly to their Designated School Officials (DSOs) and ensure that their work clearly relates to their field of study. If the due procedure is followed, there is nothing to worry about,” he added.