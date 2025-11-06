Surge in Cyberfraud: Sajjanar Alerts Citizens

Hyderabad: City police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar cautioned citizens about an alarming rise in “online trading and investment scams”, where fraudsters lure victims through Telegram and WhatsApp groups promising high returns in cryptocurrency, forex or stock trading.

“These scammers use fake trading dashboards to show false profits and convince victims to invest more money,” Sajjanar said, explaining that once funds are deposited, victims are trapped through demands for “processing fees”, taxes, or withdrawal charges, and later blocked when they seek refunds. He urged the public to verify the authenticity of trading platforms, avoid links shared through unsolicited messages, and report suspicious activities to the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.

He said genuine trading platforms never seek extra payments and advised citizens not to share personal or banking details. Cyber crime DCP Dara Kavitha said awareness drives will be intensified to prevent people from falling prey to such frauds.

Addressing a crime review meeting with zonal heads and SHOs at TGICCC, Banjara Hills, Sajjanar stressed that with effective “basic and core policing”, crimes can be curbed. “Strict action will follow if the prestige of the police system is compromised. Negligence in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He instructed officers to prioritise law and order, investigation, community engagement, technology adoption and human resource management. “Every minor offence must be investigated thoroughly; small crimes left unchecked can lead to major ones,” he said, adding that SHOs would be held accountable for all incidents within their jurisdiction.

Senior officers, including additional CP (crimes) M. Srinivas, joint CP (law & order) Tafseer Iqbal, joint CP (admin) J. Parimala Hana Nutan, and zonal DCPs attended the meeting.