Surge In Black Magic Rituals Sparks Panic In Palakurthi

WARANGAL: A series of incidents involving black magic rituals (Kshudra Poojas) have been reported in Palakurthi mandal of Jangaon district, leading to massive public outcry.

Within a span of 48 hours, both a government residential school and a local leader's residence have been targeted with black magic, prompting residents to demand immediate police intervention.

Tension started in Guduru village, where girl students of the Government Scheduled Tribe (ST) Residential School launched a massive protest. They blocked the Palakurthi-Ghanpur main road, alleging that principal Renuka Rathod, warden Malleshwari and other staff had brought in two outsiders into the hostel late on Sunday night to perform black magic.

According to the students, they had been ordered to stay inside their rooms under the pretext that senior officers had been visiting the hostel. Students alleged that they saw staff members using turmeric, vermilion, lemons and pumpkins while chanting mantras.

The girls said they felt traumatised after a yellow liquid had been sprinkled in classrooms and on some students.

A similar incident created a stir in Gudikantatanda of the same mandal. Sarpanch Mahender and his family got shocked when they found occult signs, eggs, chilies and lemons placed in front of their house on Monday midnight.

Locals allege that such activities are becoming alarmingly frequent in the area.

Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy, who arrived to pacify the protesting students, took a serious view of the developments. After hearing the girls' ordeal, she spoke to district collector Sheikh Rizwan Basha, asking him to hold an immediate inquiry and suspend the school staff responsible.

The issue went on to take a political turn after former minister T. Harish Rao took to social media and slammed the Congress government, stating students are worried about their safety.

Jangaon police have registered cases and have launched mandal-wide investigations. The school principal is said to be on leave and the warden remained unavailable.