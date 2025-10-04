Suresh Reddy: Develop SRSP Under PRASAD for Pushkaralu

Nizamabad: BRS Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy has urged the Central government to develop the Sriramsagar Project under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. He submitted a memorandum to Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday.

Suresh Reddy said the Godavari Pushkaralu, held once every 12 years, will take place in 2026, drawing a huge number of devotees. He requested that the Ram and Shiva temples at the Sriramsagar Project (Pochampad) in Nizamabad district be developed using PRASAD scheme funds.

“The River Godavari enters Telangana from Maharashtra, and lakhs of pilgrims visit the temples at Pochampad during Pushkaralu,” he said.

In view of the regular influx of devotees, Suresh Reddy urged the Centre to sanction funds under the PRASAD scheme. He added that the scheme aims to ensure the integrated development of devotional and tourism areas across the country.