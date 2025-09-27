Surendra Mohan Becomes Agriculture Secretary; M. Haritha Appointed Sircilla Collector

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced transfers and postings of several IAS officers, bringing changes across key departments.

According to orders issued by the General Administration Department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary, Commercial Taxes & Excise Department, has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary (Poll), General Administration Department.

M. Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes. He has also been given additional charge as Commissioner, Transport.

K. Surendra Mohan has been posted as Secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation Department, replacing Raghunandan Rao. He will also continue to hold additional charges as Commissioner for Cooperation, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, and Director, Marketing.

In district administration, M. Haritha, Special Secretary, Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Rajanna Sircilla, replacing Sandeep Kumar Jha.

On transfer, Haritha has also been posted as Special Secretary, Finance Department.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar Jha, the outgoing Collector of Rajanna Sircilla, has been moved as Special Secretary, TR&B Department.