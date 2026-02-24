Surekha Tells Officials to Fast-Track Vemulawada Temple Development Works

Karimnagar:Endowment minister Konda Surekha and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with government whip Adi Srinivas, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the grand master plan for the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple at Vemulawada during a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.

The state government has planned a four-phase temple development project at an estimated cost of ₹695 crore, aimed at transforming Vemulawada into a world-class pilgrimage centre.

The ministers directed officials and contractors to complete the first phase of works, estimated at ₹111.25 crore, by March 31 next year. Konda Surekha emphasised that roof-level construction should be completed before the onset of the monsoon to avoid delays.

She announced a personal donation of ₹25 lakh towards the construction of a new Nitya Annadana Satram (free meal complex). The administration also decided to establish a ₹100 crore corpus fund for the Annadana project through donor contributions. The proposed dining facility will be a G+2 structure equipped with modern amenities and elevators.

Officials informed the ministers that the Nitya Kalyana Mandapam, with a capacity of 500 people, has been completed, while raft works for the Maha Mandapam have also been finalised in accordance with guidelines of the Sringeri Peetham.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar suggested enhancing the temple ambience by installing music systems to play Shiva stotrams, on the lines of the Sri Sailam temple.

Special emphasis was laid on pilgrim convenience, with directions to construct baby-feeding centres, high-quality restrooms and a dedicated veterinary facility for the temple’s sacred Kode (oxen).

To promote sustainability, the endowment department was advised to explore the manufacture of incense sticks from used temple flowers to generate local employment. District in-charge collector Garima Agarwal and senior endowment officials were briefed to ensure that all works are aligned with the increasing influx of devotees.