Surekha Claims Plot Against Her

WARANGAL: Endowments minister Konda Surekha has alleged a political conspiracy against her, claiming that certain leaders from the Reddy community were lobbying in Delhi and Hyderabad to undermine her authority and create controversies around her work.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, the minister said she was aware of her responsibilities as a Cabinet member and was focused on ensuring transparency and the timely execution of projects, especially the development works of the Medaram temple.

Responding to reports of differences over the Medaram project tenders, Surekha said there were no disputes or irregularities in the process. “My only concern is that all the works should be carried out transparently. Three major companies participated in the tenders, each with its own merits. As the minister, I have every right to be informed of developments in my department,” she said.

Surekha accused some leaders of the Reddy community of conspiring to portray her actions in a negative light. “They want to turn everything I do into a controversy,” she said. The minister expressed disappointment over the way her recent remarks about actor Nagarjuna were “twisted and sensationalised” by the media, adding that such incidents have made her more cautious while interacting with journalists.

“I have always been open and transparent, but repeated attempts to create controversy have made me focus quietly on my work,” she said. Surekha also clarified that she communicates directly with the party high command and does not need to lobby for political support. She reiterated that both she and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are committed to expediting the Medaram temple development works. She said the Chief Minister had also instructed revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to closely monitor the works.