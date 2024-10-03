Surekha at It Again, Says KTR; Might Have Eliminated KCR

Hyderabad:A day after her controversial statement on Tollywood actors, and apparently unmoved by the subsequent ire it generated, minister Konda Surekha, during a tour of Siddipet district on Thursday, courted a bigger controversy while expressing fears that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao might have killed his father and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has not been seen in public for quite a few days.

Surekha was speaking at Gajwel, the home constituency of Chandrashekar Rao, after interacting with the Congress party cadre. Later, speaking to media persons, she alleged that Rama Rao might have done something to Chandrashekar Rao, who seems to have disappeared suddenly.

"During the Budget session, Chandrashekar Rao came to the Assembly and disappeared from there. He has now vanished from public sight. Rama Rao behaved as chief minister when the BRS was in power and also took some wrong decisions. The Congress party cadre will lodge a complaint with the police in Gajwel as the local MLA Chandrashekar Rao is missing for the past few months," Surekha said.