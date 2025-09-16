Surekha assures PD Act on those attacking forest officers

Hyderabad: Forest and environment minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday said anyone attacking forest department officials and staff will have to face the consequences and cases under the PD Act.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of forest officials’ associations, Surekha said she will take up the issue of pay parity for forest officials on the lines of officials from the police department. She said the government will take all steps to ensure forest staff are protected, and that officials could contact her anytime with any problems they have.

She also said the government was considering reinstituting state awards to forest officials and staff for outstanding performance, and the Chief Minister was favourably disposed to this issue.

The meeting was attended, among others, by representatives of the Assistant Conservators of Forest Association, Forest Range Officers Association, and Junior Forest Officers Association. Briefing the minister on the challenges they face in their duties, the association representatives requested that they be issued with weapons for protection, and that the government take tough action against those encroaching on forest land, as done in Maharashtra. They also told the minister that there was an urgent need to fill the around 2,000 vacancies in the department, including the vital ground-level beat officers posts, and ensure admission to children of forest staff in the Young India schools of the state government.