Surekha Apologises to Revanth Over Her Daughter’s Comments

Hyderabad:Endowments minister Konda Surekha on Thursday tendered an apology to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on behalf of her daughter for certain allegations against him after police went to her house to arrest the minister’s OSD N. Sumanth. The official has since been dismissed.

Surekha, also briefly spoke at the end of a media conference following the Cabinet meeting, said her daughter spoke in anger when the police arrived at their residence and that the issue was “a storm in a teacup.”

“These misunderstandings led to a rift among us,” she said. “We have realised what went wrong and have resolved to work together with unity and discipline," Surekha added.