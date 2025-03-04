Supreme Court issues notices in MLAs defection case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government and others on the pleas alleging delay by the assembly speaker in deciding the petitions for disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine Gerorge Masih posted the hearing on March 25.

The bench sought responses of the state government, speaker's officer, Telangana legislative assembly secretary, Election Commission of India and the defected lawmakers before the next date of hearing.

While one of the pleas challenges the November 2024 order of the Telangana High Court over the disqualification of three BRS MLAs who joined the ruling Congress, the other petition is over the remaining seven legislators who defected.