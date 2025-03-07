Supreme Court hears allegations of irregularities in PRLI scheme

Hyderabad: The fate of the ambitious Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme has landed in the Supreme Court, where allegations of significant irregularities are now being weighed. On Friday, the nation's highest court heard a petition filed by former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who is demanding an independent investigation into the project.

The Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, a project of immense scale, has been a subject of intense debate in Telangana. Reddy's petition alleges that the project, designed to bring much-needed water to the parched lands of the region, has been marred by financial and procedural misconduct.



